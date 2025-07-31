Texas GOP Is Trying To Take Five House Seats (w/ Ally Mutnick)

Sam Stein sits down with reporter Ally Mutnick to unpack Texas’ explosive mid-cycle redistricting plan. With Donald Trump pressuring the state GOP to aim for a five-seat House gain, this could be the start of a new era of aggressive map-making. They discuss whether Latino voters will keep drifting right, what Democrats can (and can't) do to fight back, and how redistricting might reshape 2024 and beyond.

