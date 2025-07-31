Democrats Shift Strategy After Harris Decision

No, Kamala’s not running for governor. But is she done with politics for good? Sam Stein and Lauren Egan dig into her announcement, the Democratic Party’s collective vibe shift, and why 2024 still haunts everyone.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.