The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
1

Democrats Shift Strategy After Harris Decision

Sam Stein's avatar
Lauren Egan's avatar
Sam Stein
and
Lauren Egan
Jul 31, 2025
∙ Paid
1
Share

No, Kamala’s not running for governor. But is she done with politics for good? Sam Stein and Lauren Egan dig into her announcement, the Democratic Party’s collective vibe shift, and why 2024 still haunts everyone.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture