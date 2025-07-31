MAGA World Dumps Candace Owens Over Macron Fantasy

Candace Owens faces a massive lawsuit from France’s President Macron after spreading a bizarre conspiracy theory claiming Macron’s wife is secretly transgender—and it gets even weirder from there. Trump begs her to stop, other MAGA influencers bail, but Candace keeps digging.

Check out Will piece on this story: Candace Owens Is in Some REAL Trouble

