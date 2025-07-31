The Bulwark

MAGA World Dumps Candace Owens Over Macron Fantasy

Sam Stein
and
Will Sommer
Jul 31, 2025
Candace Owens faces a massive lawsuit from France’s President Macron after spreading a bizarre conspiracy theory claiming Macron’s wife is secretly transgender—and it gets even weirder from there. Trump begs her to stop, other MAGA influencers bail, but Candace keeps digging.

Check out Will piece on this story: Candace Owens Is in Some REAL Trouble

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don't care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

