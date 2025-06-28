How a Zombie Apocalypse EXPOSES Global Politics

Sonny Bunch is joined by Daniel Drezner—professor at Tufts, co-host of Space The Nation, and author of the cult classic Theories of International Politics and Zombies. They discuss why zombies make the perfect lens for understanding global relations, pandemics and government response post-2020.
Daniel Drezner's Theories-International-Politics-Zombies
Son…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.