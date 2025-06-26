The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
2
11

GOP Flips Out as Trump’s Healthcare Cuts Gutted

Sam Stein's avatar
Jonathan Cohn's avatar
Sam Stein
and
Jonathan Cohn
Jun 26, 2025
∙ Paid
2
11
Share

Jonathan Cohn joins Sam Stein to go inside the GOP’s latest healthcare debacle, after the Senate parliamentarian blocks up to $400 billion in Medicaid cuts. Can Republicans recover—or are they out of options?

More from Jonathan Cohn on the chaos: Trump’s About to Slash Medicaid. TV News Has Barely Noticed.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bu…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture