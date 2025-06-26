GOP Flips Out as Trump’s Healthcare Cuts Gutted

Jonathan Cohn joins Sam Stein to go inside the GOP’s latest healthcare debacle, after the Senate parliamentarian blocks up to $400 billion in Medicaid cuts. Can Republicans recover—or are they out of options?
More from Jonathan Cohn on the chaos: Trump’s About to Slash Medicaid. TV News Has Barely Noticed.
