Sarah and JVL watch the lamps go out all across America. And also talk about the linguistics of body-part slang.
End of an Era
The last Secret pod of the Biden administration.
Jan 17, 2025
The Secret Podcast
Each Friday best friends, Sarah Longwell and JVL, go off-leash and uncensored in this intimate podcast.
