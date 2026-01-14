The Bulwark

Even Joe Rogan & Tim Dillon Say the Minnesota Shooting Was Wrong

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Jan 14, 2026
∙ Paid

Tim Miller returns to "Piers Morgan Uncensored" to give his take on the killing of Renee Good in Minneapolis. While Nick Shirley and Will Chamberlain defend the officer’s actions as justified, even Joe Rogan and Tim Dillon said this one crossed a line.

