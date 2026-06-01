The Bulwark

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Even Republicans Hate Trump’s America 250 Lineup

A recording from The Bulwark's live video
Sam Stein's avatar
Will Sommer's avatar
Sam Stein and Will Sommer
Jun 01, 2026
∙ Paid

Will Sommer and Sam Stein went live on Monday at 10am to cover the outrage from Republicans about artists cancelling on America 250 and Trump making it a rally instead, the Proud Boys bringing cookies to a pro-ICE rally, Trump’s former Border Patrol chief Greg Bovino hanging with white nationalists, and James Fishback’s ex-girlfriend speaking out.

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