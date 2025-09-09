The Bulwark

Discussion about this post

No Sympathy, No Charity
21m

“By now, the base has gotten in their 10,000 hours….They can perform all sorts of remarkable feats—the media-cope equivalent of lying on beds of nails while cinderblocks are smashed on their chests….If I pay attention, the Democrats win.”

Goddamn, Andrew. That is perfect. As if we needed more proof that this is a cult. These people are lost and the worst part is, they will exist long after Donny is gone and buried. We are so cooked.

Ann Anderson
22m

Now every Trump defender is a handwriting expert. Predictable and tedious.

