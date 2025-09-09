Supreme Court Allows Racial Profiling! Is Cam Running For Congress?

Cameron Kasky and Tim Miller discuss various pressing issues, including the recent Supreme Court ruling on racial profiling, the implications of ethnic cleansing narratives, and the internal conflicts within the left. They also explore generational perspectives on success, particularly focusing on the differing priorities of Gen Z men and women. Cam also speaks about his potential run for New York's 12th Congressional district.

