Supreme Court Allows Racial Profiling! Is Cam Running For Congress?

Sep 09, 2025
Cameron Kasky and Tim Miller discuss various pressing issues, including the recent Supreme Court ruling on racial profiling, the implications of ethnic cleansing narratives, and the internal conflicts within the left. They also explore generational perspectives on success, particularly focusing on the differing priorities of Gen Z men and women. Cam also speaks about his potential run for New York's 12th Congressional district.

Follow FYPod on TikTok @thefypod

FYPod is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Subscribe to our YouTube channel here.

