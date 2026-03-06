The Bulwark

It is all this, and more. Present day reality is everything we’ve been warned about by popular science fiction our whole lives. We’re on a crash course to becoming Panem. We’re muggles and half bloods overwhelmed by a flood of death eaters and soul-sucking dementors. Star Wars analogies are just too easy. Leftist Atifa Scum hits a little on the nose against the backdrop of the Sith Lord contemptuously spitting out “rebel scum!” And don’t get me started on Tolkien. How ironic is it that Peter Thiel named his company Palantir? The tech bros are so sure of themselves they are blind to the author’s actual message. Only now, who is Mordor? Is it Putin menacing Europe? Or is it the Epstein class erasing legacy media and imposing a surveillance state to control the populace? There is a darkness on the land either way.

I've thought about Brazil as an accurate speculation of our current society. They're both dystopian messes that are as frightening as they are absurd and funny. That and it features clueless idiots convinced of terrorists who don't exist, high ranking people with Mar A Lago faces, and functionaries with no social mobility who'd rather just live in a fantasy world.

