Every Single Person Around Trump Is Expendable

JVL and Sarah discuss Trump’s rambling, unfocused address that failed to clarify any of the war’s goals, even as evidence mounts that the situation is getting worse. They also talk about the Bondi firing, why it may have been timed to shift attention, and what it says about how this White House handles bad news.



Plus: rising oil prices, market jitters, and new warning signs from voters who are starting to turn against Trump.

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