JUSTIN GLAWE: MAGA Member of Georgia Election Board Hinted at Trump Admin Job Before Backing Controversial New Rule

A GEORGIA REPUBLICAN WHOM DONALD TRUMP PRAISED by name at an Atlanta rally on Aug. 3—a member of the MAGA majority on a board that last week implemented controversial rules backed by the election-denial movement—got his seat on the board thanks to the state’s lieutenant governor, who was himself nearly indicted for his role in the effort to overturn the 2020 election. The news that State Election Board member Rick Jeffares owes his seat to Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, one of the “phony electors” from Georgia in 2020, comes on the heels of the revelation that Jeffares had pitched himself for a position in a second Trump administration. Jones didn’t have to go far to tell Jeffares he wanted him to serve on the board. The pair live down the street from each other, Jeffares said.

I’VE SPENT A LOT OF TIME IN AFGHANISTAN. In 2008, I helped build hospitals and schools on an Afghan Provincial Reconstruction Team. Four years later, in 2012, I spent a year with a special forces team training an anti-Taliban militia in northwest Kandahar. In the summer of 2014, I returned to advise the top intelligence officers in the Afghan Ministry of Interior Affairs. When I returned to Kabul for the last time in June 2020 to begin a year as a military diplomat at the American embassy, I refused to believe—despite mounting evidence—that we would abandon our allies. And in hundreds of meetings with senior Afghan security officials and politicians, that’s what I told them. That’s what I was supposed to tell them. Then, during America’s final year in Afghanistan, I watched the country disintegrate. Three years ago today, on August 15, 2021, Kabul fell, and with it, the dream of a free Afghanistan. Everyone watched our allies cling to American cargo planes as we retreated. When their hope outlasted their strength, they fell to their deaths.

READ THE REST.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Back to school calls for a great meal. Scotti’s Italian Restaurant in Cincinnati.

Happy Thursday! The kids are back in school, it’s 90 degrees out, and fall can’t come soon enough. About 21 years ago, it was the Great Northeast Blackout, similarly hot, and scary (though ultimately fun) in a recently post-9/11 world.

Not like Republicans will care… But Donald Trump may have illegally voted in Florida (FL Bulldog).

Meanwhile, in NYC… Eric Adams and His Campaign Receive Subpoenas in Federal Investigation (NYT)

Inside Project 2025’s… Secret Training Videos (ProPublica) The Daily Show has more, if you’re up for it.

Hidden-camera video shows… Project 2025 co-author discussing his secret work preparing for a second Trump term (CNN)

Mauricio Pochettino agrees… to become USMNT head coach (NYT/The Athletic). Now I have a Halloween costume that requires little effort.

To the shock of no one… RFK admits that he falls for online misinformation “all the time.” (Mother Jones)

“Listen, I’m not much of a spice guy…” Gov. Walz on tacos, music, and the future of America. Growing up in Ohio, neither was I. Until Tony Chachere’s daughter in law was my college professor. Maybe VP Harris will make a convert out of him.

It seems like Neil Cavuto is getting sick of his guests… Fact checking perennial rake stepper Gov. Sununu on inflation (Raw Story).

At home… with the worst team in baseball (Defector).

