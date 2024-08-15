George Conway explains to Tim Miller, filling in for Sarah Longwell, about Trump's latest attempts to postpone his sentencing until after the election, and also have a laugh about Trump's decision to bring back Corey Lewandowski into his campaign efforts.
Trump in Jail Panic Mode Over Kamala's Candidacy
Trump in Jail Panic Mode Over Kamala's Candidacy
Aug 15, 2024
George Conway Explains It All
Sarah Longwell (not a lawyer) needs George Conway (super-lawyer) to explain the ins and outs of Trump's legal cases. With every update, argument, ruling, and procedural twist and turn, listen to George explain what it means and why it matters.
