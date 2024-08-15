Playback speed
Trump in Jail Panic Mode Over Kamala’s Candidacy

Tim Miller
Aug 15, 2024
George Conway explains to Tim Miller, filling in for Sarah Longwell, about Trump's latest attempts to postpone his sentencing until after the election, and also have a laugh about Trump's decision to bring back Corey Lewandowski into his campaign efforts.

The Bulwark
George Conway Explains It All
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell (not a lawyer) needs George Conway (super-lawyer) to explain the ins and outs of Trump’s legal cases. With every update, argument, ruling, and procedural twist and turn, listen to George explain what it means and why it matters.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Tim Miller
