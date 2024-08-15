Playback speed
Dean Phillips and Mikie Sherrill: The Right Call

Tim Miller
Aug 15, 2024
1
Two Democratic members of Congress who called on Biden to pass the torch join Tim Miller today. Both Rep. Dean Phillips and Rep. Mikie Sherrill said it was voters who told them they wanted the party to turn the page.

Plus, more Tim Walz insights, and Vance's odd obsession with how females use their bodies throughout their lives.

Leave a comment

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the lefthand side of the player to toggle to audio. Add the show to your player of choice, here.

Appears in episode
Tim Miller
