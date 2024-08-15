Dean Phillips and Mikie Sherrill: The Right Call

Two Democratic members of Congress who called on Biden to pass the torch join Tim Miller today. Both Rep. Dean Phillips and Rep. Mikie Sherrill said it was voters who told them they wanted the party to turn the page.

Plus, more Tim Walz insights, and Vance's odd obsession with how females use their bodies throughout their lives.

