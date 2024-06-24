Recently in The Bulwark:

President Donald J. Trump stops to talk to reporters as he walks to board Marine One to travel to Camp David on the South Lawn at the White House on Friday, May 1, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

SOMETIMES EVENTS THAT REMAKE the political landscape can’t be seen ahead of time. But a series of dramatic events in the 2024 presidential campaign—ones that we know of—are set to unfold in the days and weeks ahead. Finally the dreaded, and seemingly immovable, rematch between Joe Biden and Donald Trump could see a shakeup. From the first debate to the Supreme Court’s decision on Trump’s bid for immunity, from Trump’s July 11 sentencing in the New York court that found him guilty of 34 felonies to his announcement of a running mate and then his nominating convention on July 15, developments will come swiftly that could alter the strategies of both campaigns as well as the candidates’ poll positions.

BACK IN 2015, IT WAS REASONABLE to believe that folks in the Midwestern United States wouldn’t be drawn to Donald Trump. Midwestern voters favor real punches over mindless talk, solidity over frivolity—and here comes a haughty rich guy from New York who literally started his campaign riding down a golden escalator. What could a suburban voter from the part of the country where folks make big metal things for businesses that make littler metal things see in a guy as pretentious as Donald Trump?

A YEAR AGO TODAY, the world watched in amazement as, for the first time since 1941, an army marched toward Moscow. Yevgeny Prigozhin, the onetime Vladimir Putin crony and head of the infamous Wagner mercenary group whose clashes with the Russian Ministry of Defense and army brass had grown increasingly vocal over the preceding months, was leading a column of several thousand Wagner fighters in a self-styled “March for Justice.”

JILL D. LAWRENCE: Trump Wants Immigrants to Fight

Thank you, Denver!

Happy Monday! Hope you all had a great weekend as the #HeatDome (hopefully) comes to an end soon. Believe it or not, it was not very hot in Denver this past week, at least when we were there. It was actually… pretty awesome. Thanks to all who came, and those who stayed at the Tivoli Brew House with us afterwards until the wee hours. Here are some behind the scenes shots.

Game 7… I have two friends who, when we lived in Alexandria, were also big hockey fans. During my time there, the Caps won the Cup, my Blues did (I called it here!), and now, their two teams are facing off. What a Finals it has been! It's easy to say now, but as a Cleveland fan, I had a bad feeling after the blowout Game 4. Nothing against Edmonton, but I'm pulling for Florida. (I always root for the team that has never won.)

If you could ask a former GOP operative and a former Republican congressman one thing—anything—what would it be? Would it be what they regret? What they're still proud of? What the GOP's greatest weakness is? Or their favorite brand of microwave mac-and-cheese? Well, ask it! Bulwark+ Founding Members can submit questions to Tim Miller's and Adam Kinzinger's AMA on Tuesday 9pm ET. If you're not already, click here to become a Founding Member and ask Tim and Adam anything!

