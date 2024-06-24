The Bulwark
Jared Polis and Bill Kristol: Live from Denver
Jared Polis and Bill Kristol: Live from Denver

Tim Miller
and
William Kristol
Jun 24, 2024
Transcript

Gov. Jared Polis says Biden should focus on what he'll do for the American people in his campaign, rather than getting caught up in the crazy of Trump. Plus, guns, weed, the value of talking across party lines, and how Colorado is trying to avoid California's housing and growth problems. Tim Miller was live with Polis on Friday. And Bill Kristol joined Monday to discuss Trump's penchant for lying and to preview Tuesday's primaries.

