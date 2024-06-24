Gov. Jared Polis says Biden should focus on what he'll do for the American people in his campaign, rather than getting caught up in the crazy of Trump. Plus, guns, weed, the value of talking across party lines, and how Colorado is trying to avoid California's housing and growth problems. Tim Miller was live with Polis on Friday. And Bill Kristol joined Monday to discuss Trump's penchant for lying and to preview Tuesday's primaries.
Share this post
Jared Polis and Bill Kristol: Live from Denver
www.thebulwark.com
Jared Polis and Bill Kristol: Live from Denver
Jun 24, 2024
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy. An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Jared Polis and Bill Kristol: Live from Denver