The Least MAGA Red State (with McKay Coppins)

Utah has been something of a bulwark (pun intended) against Trumpism, but even they haven't been immune to sliding into MAGA. And now, with Sen. Mitt Romney retiring, Republican voters are poised to pick a new U.S. senator there. The Atlantic's McKay Coppins joins Sarah to break down how Utah Republicans are different, and where they might go from here. They also discuss voters' assessments of Romney as he prepares to leave office.

Leave a comment

Watch, listen or leave a comment. Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-side of the player to toggle to the podcast edition. Add this show to your player of choice, here.

Show Notes:

By McKay Coppins: Romney: A Reckoning

McKay Coppins in The Atlantic: The Most American Religion