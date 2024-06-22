Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

The Least MAGA Red State (with McKay Coppins)

The Focus Group
Sarah Longwell
and
McKay Coppins
Jun 22, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

Utah has been something of a bulwark (pun intended) against Trumpism, but even they haven't been immune to sliding into MAGA. And now, with Sen. Mitt Romney retiring, Republican voters are poised to pick a new U.S. senator there. The Atlantic's McKay Coppins joins Sarah to break down how Utah Republicans are different, and where they might go from here. They also discuss voters' assessments of Romney as he prepares to leave office.

Leave a comment

Watch, listen or leave a comment. Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left-side of the player to toggle to the podcast edition. Add this show to your player of choice, here.

Show Notes:

By McKay Coppins: Romney: A Reckoning

McKay Coppins in The Atlantic: The Most American Religion

The Bulwark
The Focus Group
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell has conducted hundreds of hours of focus groups all across the country. She and a series of guests take you behind the glass to hear real focus group participants. Unfiltered, uncompromising, unexpected—The Focus Group is a look into what the average voter thinks about politics, policy, and current events.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
McKay Coppins
Writes McKay’s Substack Subscribe
Sarah Longwell
Recent Episodes
Is The GOP 'Happy With Losing'? (with Isaac Arnsdorf)
  Sarah Longwell
Former Trump Voters Say 'Lock Him Up' (with Laura Barrón-López)
  Sarah Longwell
It's Just About Feelings, Man (with Jonathan V. Last)
  Sarah Longwell and Jonathan V. Last
The Holocaust Denier from North Carolina (with Zach Montellaro)
  Sarah Longwell
Unlearning Their Hermit-ness (with Tim Miller)
  Sarah Longwell and Tim Miller
Larry Hogan: The Most Democratic Republican (with Michael Steele)
  Sarah Longwell
Trump's 'F U' Strategy (with Marc Caputo)
  Sarah Longwell and Marc A. Caputo