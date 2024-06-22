The Bulwark
Bulwark Goes to Hollywood
We're All 'Theatre Kids'
We're All 'Theatre Kids'

John DeVore on his life as a theatre kid in a time of tumult.
Sonny Bunch
Jun 22, 2024
Transcript

On this week’s episode, I’m joined by John DeVore, author of Theatre Kids: A True Tale of Off-Off Broadway. In addition to discussing his life in the arts and the different species of theatre children—from the stage to politics to religion, theatre kids come in all shapes and size—we also talked a bit about the evolution of media in the post-9/11, pre-iPhone age. And we went back to one of my favorite topics: why no one can behave themselves in public these days! Get off our lawns! If you enjoyed this episode, you should pick up a copy of John’s book; it’s a quick read with just the right amount of melancholy. And please share this episode with a friend!

