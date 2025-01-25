Getting Out of Our Corners (with Amanda Carpenter)

Anyone who opposes Donald Trump isn’t feeling great this week. And where there was “resistance” when Trump took office in 2017, there was more resignation among the voters we talked to this week as he began his second term. Bulwark alum Amanda Carpenter of Protect Democracy joins Sarah to talk about what we should (and should not) be focused on over the next four years.

