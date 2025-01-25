Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview

Getting Out of Our Corners (with Amanda Carpenter)

Sarah Longwell
and
Amanda Carpenter
Jan 25, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

Anyone who opposes Donald Trump isn’t feeling great this week. And where there was “resistance” when Trump took office in 2017, there was more resignation among the voters we talked to this week as he began his second term. Bulwark alum Amanda Carpenter of Protect Democracy joins Sarah to talk about what we should (and should not) be focused on over the next four years.

Leave a comment

Watch, listen, and leave a comment. The Focus Group podcast is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Ad-free editions are available exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the control on the left-side of the player to toggle to the audio-only version of the show. Add this podcast to your player of choice, here.

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
The Focus Group
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell has conducted hundreds of hours of focus groups all across the country. She and a series of guests take you behind the glass to hear real focus group participants. Unfiltered, uncompromising, unexpected—The Focus Group is a look into what the average voter thinks about politics, policy, and current events.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Amanda Carpenter
Sarah Longwell
Recent Episodes
The Caretaker Presidency (with Evan Osnos)
  Sarah Longwell
It's Not Like a Newscast (with Tim Miller)
  Sarah Longwell and Tim Miller
Hate Was Up But Prices Were Down (with Marc Caputo)
  Sarah Longwell
An 'Unserious' Show (with Jonathan V. Last)
  Sarah Longwell and Jonathan V. Last
“Beyoncé Ain't Paying My Bills, B*tch” (with Astead Herndon)
  Sarah Longwell
How [He/She] Wins (with Ron Brownstein)
  Sarah Longwell
Keystone State of the Race (with Holly Otterbein)
  Sarah Longwell