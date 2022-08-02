The Bulwark
The Secret Podcast
GOP Senators Step on a Rake
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -38:46
-38:46

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Bulwark

GOP Senators Step on a Rake

Charlie and Mona consider killing Al Qaeda leader, the GOP getting pantsed on veterans' health bill, and CPAC invites Orban
Charlie Sykes
and
Mona Charen
Aug 02, 2022
∙ Paid
30
Share

Charlie and Mona consider killing Al Qaeda leader, the GOP getting pantsed on veterans' health bill, and CPAC invites Orban.

Photo credit: Getty Images

This post is for paid subscribers

The Bulwark
The Secret Podcast
Audio
Each Friday best friends, Sarah Longwell and JVL, go off-leash and uncensored in this intimate podcast.
Only for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Charlie Sykes
Mona Charen
Recent Episodes
Worse Than We Feared
  Jonathan V. Last and Will Saletan
The Ballad of Barry Zuckerkorn
  Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell
The Hero We Need
  Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell
Fight Club
  Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell
Anatomy of a Scapegoating
  Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell
Captain EO's
  Jonathan V. Last and William Kristol
End of an Era
  Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell
Alone
  Jonathan V. Last and Sarah Longwell