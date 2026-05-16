Greg Bluestein: Georgia's Root Canal Primary

Georgia’s primaries for Governor and U.S. Senate have LOTS of things for political nerds (like you, dear listener) to chew on. But the Republican and Democratic voters we talked to felt pretty sick of politics.

Some of what we learned:

How Republicans feel about their chances against Jon Ossoff in the fall (not good)

Why a Trump-like billionaire is overshadowing Trump’s endorsed candidate for governor

Whether Democratic voters will tolerate a former Republican Lieutenant Governor running as a Democrat

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Greg Bluestein joins the show.

By Greg Bluestein:

Just announced! We’ve added some chatty friends to our live shows in Cali. Tickets for our Bulwark Live shows in San Diego and Los Angeles in May: https://thebulwark.com/events

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