Preview
124

Hands Off My TikTok (with Andrew Egger)

Ad-Free Edition
Sarah Longwell
and
Andrew Egger
Mar 30, 2024
∙ Paid
124
Share

The House recently passed a bill that could lead to a ban on TikTok in the U.S. It made for strange bedfellows (Lauren Boebert voted for it, and President Biden would sign it). It takes a lot to get them to agree…but the voters we talked to didn’t get the memo. Bulwark White House correspondent Andrew Egger joins Sarah to break down a weird and importan…

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of The Bulwark.

Or upgrade your subscription. Join
The Bulwark
The Focus Group
Audio
Video
Sarah Longwell has conducted hundreds of hours of focus groups all across the country. She and a series of guests take you behind the glass to hear real focus group participants. Unfiltered, uncompromising, unexpected—The Focus Group is a look into what the average voter thinks about politics, policy, and current events.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Andrew Egger
Sarah Longwell
Recent Episodes
1:00:46
1:00:46
RFK Jr.: The Most Insider Outsider (with Astead Herndon)
  
Sarah Longwell
55:31
55:31
"I voted for Donald Trump. My bad, fam." (with Tim Miller)
  
Sarah Longwell
 and 
Tim Miller
44:35
Cleveland Rocks (with Henry Gomez)
  
Sarah Longwell
56:49
Taken for Granted? (with Ashley Allison)
  
Sarah Longwell
42:46
California Schemin' (with Jon Favreau)
  
Sarah Longwell
51:04
Nikki Haley's (New) Time for Choosing (with Tim Alberta)
  
Sarah Longwell
43:25
Life's Too Short for Trump (with Jonathan V. Last)
  
Sarah Longwell
 and 
Jonathan V. Last