Hegseth Hearing Debrief: Shame! Shame! Shame!

After an insane day, Sam, Joe, Sarah, and Tim break down what was a shameful and short hearing for Trump’s secretary of defense nominee, Pete Hegseth. Democratic senators challenged Hegseth on everything from allegations of his drunken antics to his lack of qualifications. But Republican senators tossed him softball questions totally unworthy of the seriousness of the occasion. If you missed it, you’re in luck—we watched it so you don’t have to.

Tomorrow, the gang will be back with a post-hearing debrief of day one of the Pam Bondi confirmation hearing to be Trump’s attorney general. Exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

