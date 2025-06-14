The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
31
33

Tim Reacts To Horrific Shooting of Two Minnesota Lawmakers

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
Jun 14, 2025
31
33
Share
Transcript

Tim Miller returns from the No Kings protests in New Orleans to deliver heartbreaking and shocking news from Minnesota: what appears to be a politically motivated assassination of Democratic leaders.

Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark were killed, while State Senator John Hoffman and his wife Yvette remain hospitalized after surviving multiple gunshots. The attacks occurred in separate incidents at their homes, reportedly carried out by individuals impersonating police officers. One suspect remains at large.

Leave a comment

As always: Watch, listen, and leave a comment. Bulwark+ Takes is home to short videos, livestreams, and event archives exclusively for Bulwark+ members.

Don’t care for video? Use the controls on the left side of the player to toggle to audio.

Add Bulwark+ Takes feed to your player of choice, here.

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture