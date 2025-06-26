Sarah and Tim: Voters Reject Trump’s Cuts

Sarah Longwell and Tim Miller join Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House to discuss the political fallout from Trump’s healthcare cuts, growing voter backlash, and GOP infighting. Sarah also spotlights Home of the Brave, a new campaign sharing stories of Americans harmed by Trump’s agenda.

