Former president Donald Trump greets supporters outside a polling location on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at a high school in Londonderry, NH. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

AS THE CLOCK TICKS DOWN to Election Day, our country’s collective anxiety continues to rise. As of Tuesday, approximately 18 million voters had already cast ballots (in total, 158 million people voted in 2020), but projections remain elusive. Several states have set historic records in early voting, including deep-red Louisiana. Perhaps aware of the benefits he stands to gain by encouraging this early turnout, Donald Trump has changed his tune on mail-in voting, which he claimed was rife with fraud when it favored Democrats in 2020. Early Democratic voters are outpacing Republicans by more than 2:1 in Pennsylvania, however, while the parties are roughly equal in North Carolina. By all perceivable metrics, the race is tight. Who “wins” could come down to election maneuvering—an art the GOP aspires to master. Their panoply of interference tactics is daunting. To simplify things, here’s what we should anticipate they’re planning to do before the election, on Election Day, and after the election to game the results in their favor.

MONA CHAREN: The MAGA Threat to American Greatness

AFTER I VOTED YESTERDAY, I made it a point to thank every poll worker and citizen volunteering at our polling place. They must have heard the stories of harassment, abuse, and threats that have skyrocketed since the Republican party got into the Big Lie business in 2020. Here’s what Maricopa County, Arizona is having to do this year…

AARON FRIEDBERG AND GABRIEL SCHOENFELD: Would Trump Be Better for Israel and the Jews?

WITH LESS THAN TWO WEEKS LEFT to go, the presidential race is hanging by a thread. The outcome may hinge in part on Jewish voters in the seven swing states. A recent poll of American Jewry commissioned by the Manhattan Institute found Kamala Harris garnering approximately two thirds of Jewish voters—a low fraction for a Democrat, and indeed a number that puts her, according to the Manhattan Institute’s pollsters, “on track to perform worse in this year’s election than any Democratic presidential candidate since the Reagan era.”

Happy Thursday! Vice President Harris got some new Republican/libertarian endorsements/voters… Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly, Fmr. Michigan Rep. Fred Upton, Sen. Rob Cowles, the longest serving Wisconsin state Senator, and Drew Carey (who is a Reason-style Libertarian.)

