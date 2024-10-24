The Art of Political Lying (and Why Republicans Do It More) (with Bill Adair)

Michael Steele speaks with Bill Adair, Duke Professor and founder of the fact-checking site PolitiFact about the epidemic of political lying, why Republicans do it more and how we can begin to make political lying unpopular and unacceptable. Michael also discusses his time as RNC Chairman when he was asked to lie about the birtherism surrounding Former President Barack Obama.

