Share post
The Art of Political Lying (and Why Republicans Do It More) (with Bill Adair)

Oct 24, 2024
Michael Steele speaks with Bill Adair, Duke Professor and founder of the fact-checking site PolitiFact about the epidemic of political lying, why Republicans do it more and how we can begin to make political lying unpopular and unacceptable. Michael also discusses his time as RNC Chairman when he was asked to lie about the birtherism surrounding Former President Barack Obama.

Check out "BEYOND THE BIG LIE: The Epidemic of Political Lying, Why Republicans Do it More, and How it Could Burn Down Our Democracy?" here: 

https://www.simonandschuster.com/books/Beyond-the-Big-Lie/Bill-Adair/9781668050705

The Bulwark
The Michael Steele Podcast
The Michael Steele Podcast is hosted by former RNC Chairman and Maryland Lt. Governor Michael Steele. Each week, Michael moderates a barbershop style discussion about the key political and cultural issues of the day. Michael brings his experience as an MSNBC political analyst and from a lifetime in politics to a podcast which transcends traditional political boundaries in order to dig deep and find real solutions.
