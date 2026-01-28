The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Watch
Shows
Chat
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JAMES ROY LEE's avatar
JAMES ROY LEE
1h

I hope Italy bans ICE from stepping foot in their country. And then the US backs out of the Winter Olympics. And then the rest of the world boycotts the World Cup. Wouldn't that be lovely? It would demonstrate what the US has done to its reputation around the world.

Reply
Share
6 replies
Kotzsu's avatar
Kotzsu
1hEdited

Bulwarkers are pretty savvy, but for the record: a wedge issue is something that your squad agrees on and your opponents disagree on. You can't totally control what winds up wedging the opposition, but when you find it, you need to hammer it, to split the opposition's coalition. When your team is getting wedged, there's a lot of scrambling, basically survival is a matter of desperately trying to change the conversation. Think: trans sports bans for Dems in 2024.

If you're keeping score, the Democrats are spoiled with a richness of effective wedges. It's like they have multiple iron spikes driven into multiple cracks, and they could pick one or multiple, and shatter the GOP coalition.

Wedge #1 - ICE/DHS. It has become incredibly unpopular; the public is behind reigning them in (if not abolish/defund). So, hammer. Reps can't abandon the turf because it's Trump's whole schtick and his malignant narcissism won't let him admit defeat. But some Reps want to have a political future, so they will be forced to distance from Stephen Miller and Noem and Trump. So all the republicans will be forced to die on the hill, fighting EACH OTHER, if you fight them on it.

Wedge #2 - Healthcare. Dems are united, Reps are scrambling and have no ideas. Moderate Reps keep showing a willingness to throw in with Dems and split with Trump and the Freedom Caucus. The public is pissed, and it can easily tie into affordability.

Wedge #3 - Epstein. Again, passed almost unanimously out of the House and Senate and signed into law. Dems should be pressuring oversight. Trump et al. can't release the files, because ****we all know why**** and so all the Reps in Congress will be wedged from the admin, causing infighting.

Wedge #4 - Guns. Time to go full in on 2A. Trump cannot help himself and keeps complaining about lawful carry. Dems can still stand on their traditional ground, i.e. gun safety, common sense measures supported by 80% of people, but it isn't even a pivot for them to affirm the 2A, they do this reflexively ever since the 90s. Meanwhile, Reps in Congress have their hair on fire because Trump keeps doubling down on ICE/CBP being justified killing a protestor lawfully carrying a firearm.

Wedge #5 - Tariffs and Taxes. Dems are united, Republicans are split. Some republicans want more social programs, some want none. Some Republicans drink the kool aid or pretend to believe in the Trump tariff agenda. Dems just need to not hedge with "some tariffs are good," that's not the issue, just attack attack, attack, attack the Trump Tariffs in the form of the Trump tariffs. And point out these raise costs on goods and do the opposite of affordability. Point to coffee prices. Point to beef.

Reply
Share
5 replies
73 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bulwark Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture