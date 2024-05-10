Recently in The Bulwark:

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN FACES two major problems: the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and his consistently weak poll numbers against Donald Trump. Critics of Biden’s approach to the Gaza war not only denounce his words and policies, but also claim it will cost him re-election. Biden is “risking re-election for Bibi,” warned liberal journalist Mehdi Hasan, arguing that Biden has a “strong domestic record” but is “throwing it all away” by supporting Israel.

Happy Friday! I hope you’re able to see the Northern Lights if you’re in a place to see them. The handful of times I’ve seen them, I think it’s cooler than an eclipse. (Which is still cool!) The Cavs #LetEmKnow in Game 2, and I’m excited for Game 3 this weekend in Cleveland, though I am not super optimistic about the Cavs chances this year, as previously noted.

🎵On the Jukebox… 🎵… Electrical Storm by U2.

Speaking of space… Our friends at the Connors Institute have this interesting pod on space junk and its risks that’s worth your time.

Chicago 1968 Part Deux? Democrats are worried and considering taking the convention partially online (Politico).

What kind of husband… behaves like Donald Trump? (NYT 🎁)

Portrait Of The Asshole… As An Old Man. Robin Ficker runs for Senate (Defector).

'She's clearly unwell and I hope she gets help.'… Nancy Mace accuses her staff of… sabotage? No. (Daily Mail).

On a D.C. sidewalk… a race to save a Marine general’s life (WaPo 🎁)

“He has no idea what courage is... I’ll never vote for him.” Preach, Rusty Bowers.

RFK really likes fish. This is a weird level of liking fish. You get told this and keep going. Not normal.

