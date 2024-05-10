The Bulwark
Beg to Differ
Does This Make Me Look Weak?
Does This Make Me Look Weak?

Mona Charen
,
Damon Linker
, and
Linda Chavez
May 10, 2024
Transcript

The Society for the Rule of Law's Gregg Nunziata joins to discuss the NY and other cases against Trump; Biden's pivot on weapons to Israel, and RFK, Jr's brain worm.

highlights / lowlights: 

Mona: In Letter, 540 Jewish Columbia Students Defend Zionism, Condemn Protests

Gregg: Highlight: This Is Peak College Admissions Insanity by Daniel Currell, Lowlight: Speaker Mike Johnson and Trump allies who tried to overturn the 2020 election roll out voting 'integrity' bill

Linda: The New Propaganda War by Anne Applebaum

Bill: Liberland: Populism, Peronism, and Madness in Argentina by David Rieff

Damon:  The curse of presentism by Brink Lindsey

