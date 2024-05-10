Does This Make Me Look Weak?

The Society for the Rule of Law's Gregg Nunziata joins to discuss the NY and other cases against Trump; Biden's pivot on weapons to Israel, and RFK, Jr's brain worm.
highlights / lowlights:
Mona: In Letter, 540 Jewish Columbia Students Defend Zionism, Condemn Protests
Gregg: Highlight: This Is Peak College Admissions Insanity by Daniel Currell, Lowlight: Speaker Mike Johnson and Trump allies who tried to overturn the 2020 election roll out voting 'integrity' bill
Linda: The New Propaganda War by Anne Applebaum
Bill: Liberland: Populism, Peronism, and Madness in Argentina by David Rieff
Damon: The curse of presentism by Brink Lindsey