A group of Central American migrants—mostly Hondurans—climb a metal barrier on the Mexico-U.S. border near El Chaparral border crossing, in Tijuana, Baja California State, Mexico, on November 25, 2018. (Photo by PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)

DEMOCRATS AND PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN are overlooking what could be a powerful argument in their do-or-die campaign to make sure Donald Trump does not win the November election. They should immediately seize the problem-solver high ground on immigration and border security. There’s never been a better or more urgent moment for Democrats to claim the mantle of pragmatists who get that corrective action is needed, and force Trump to own his nakedly political efforts to prolong the border chaos so he could run on it and win. National polls increasingly find immigration is people’s top concern, and Democrats have plenty of material to work with. Start with Trump’s proxy veto of a bipartisan border security deal because, apparently, he feared it might work. As things stand now, he can keep attacking Biden and immigrants and insisting America will implode into an even worse hellscape of chaos and violence—unless he wins.

LAST WEEK PROVED THE U.S. SUPREME COURT was always going to find a way to help Donald Trump’s re-election campaign. Though that may not be their intention, conservative justices in the majority seem set to do the opposite of helping to bring justice or accountability to Trump before Election Day. Because that would be perceived as helping President Joe Biden’s campaign.

🎥 PODCASTS AND VIDEOS 🎧

Bulwark Goes to Hollywood: Is David Ellison Hollywood's Great Hope?

Shield of the Republic: One of the Largest War Machines in Human History (w/ Illia Ponomarenko)

THE CONVENTIONAL WISDOM IN WASHINGTON national security circles that China is the greatest long-term challenge to the American way of life is notable for three reasons: First, it is bipartisan. Second, it coalesced rapidly, in the span of just a few years. And third, unlike so much conventional wisdom, it is correct. The United States and China are at the beginning of what promises to be a century-defining political, military, and economic confrontation. The rush of scholars, commentators, and policymakers to define the conflict and shape American policy in it can only be compared to the Oklahoma Land Rush of 1889.

🚨OVERTIME🚨

Happy Monday! Summer came early! It was 92 degrees earlier today. Hopefully we’ll go back to spring, right? I’m looking forward to heading up to Philly this week for our event.

The Rick Steves Guide to Life… My mom would have loved this WaPo profile of the prolific travel writer.

🎵On the Jukebox…🎵 Jonah Kagen - Save My Soul

Democracy is good for the economy… But can business defend it, wonders Vanessa Williamson at Brookings.

A Minor Bluebird Parable… Matt Labash on the importance of beauty offsets.

Are you or is someone you love suffering from Partisan Derangement Syndrome? Our friends at Republican Voters Against Trump have an ad for them!

Newsmax Wants to Force… a Trump Pal to Testify in Its Dominion Mess (Daily Beast)

Winner of $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot… is an immigrant from Laos who has cancer (AP)

Ukraine:Lessons from Other Conflicts.. Can Improve the Results of U.S. Recovery Assistance (GAO)

The VA Bows… to the Dialysis Duopoly (American Prospect)

Brooks Brothers… Nic Rowan at The Lamp.

Watch until the end… Don Blankenship, the coiner of “Cocaine Mitch”, is back with a new ad. The ad is nuts. I, for one, love the Optima Tax Relief-style narrator. But the ending? Chef’s kiss.

UPCOMING EVENTS

See you there? I’m excited for Philadelphia, and then two weeks later, an evening at Sixth and I in Washington! Click the picture to get your tickets.

