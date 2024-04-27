The Bulwark
Is David Ellison Hollywood's Great Hope?
Is David Ellison Hollywood's Great Hope?

Ryan Faughnder on the latest news out of La-La-Land.
Sonny Bunch
Apr 27, 2024
On this week’s episode, I’m rejoined by the Los Angeles Times’s Ryan Faughnder (read and sign up for his newsletter here!) to discuss Netflix’s big data change, why some in Hollywood are hoping for David Ellison to take over Paramount (though shareholders have a different view), and more. If you liked what you heard, share this episode with a friend!

