How to Handle the Mad King?

Andrew Egger and Mona talk about Vice President JD Vance’s controversial remarks about European military contributions and Trump’s freeze on military aid to Ukraine. They also explore the ludicrous “fentanyl from Canada” claim, Trump’s unpredictable tariff policies, including new tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China.

Just Between Us is a podcast exclusively for members of Bulwark+ featuring Mona Charen and her Bulwark colleagues unburdening themselves each Tuesday evening.

