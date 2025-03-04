Playback speed
How to Handle the Mad King?

Mona Charen
and
Andrew Egger
Mar 04, 2025
22
8
Andrew Egger and Mona talk about Vice President JD Vance’s controversial remarks about European military contributions and Trump’s freeze on military aid to Ukraine. They also explore the ludicrous “fentanyl from Canada” claim, Trump’s unpredictable tariff policies, including new tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China.

Just Between Us is a podcast exclusively for members of Bulwark+ featuring Mona Charen and her Bulwark colleagues unburdening themselves each Tuesday evening.

To add this Bulwark+ podcast to your player of choice, click here.

The Bulwark
Just Between Us
Audio
Mona Charen is joined by her Bulwark colleagues to unburden themselves on this members-only podcast. Join them Tuesdays.
Appears in episode
Andrew Egger
Mona Charen
