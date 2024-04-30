The Bulwark
Just Between Us
Hug Your Dog
Mona Charen
and
Will Saletan
Apr 30, 2024
Will and Mona have thoughts about Kristi Noem's faceplant, Ilhan Omar's "pro-genocide" comment, Kari Lake's worn out welcome at Mar-a-Lago, and more.

