Will and Mona have thoughts about Kristi Noem's faceplant, Ilhan Omar's "pro-genocide" comment, Kari Lake's worn out welcome at Mar-a-Lago, and more.
Hug Your Dog
Hug Your Dog
Apr 30, 2024
Just Between Us
Mona Charen is joined by her Bulwark colleagues to unburden themselves on this members-only podcast. Join them Tuesdays.
