Ashley's avatar
Ashley
1h

The fact that the media asks Trump about a third term as if he has any say whatsoever in part of why we are here. We just cede ground to him at every turn because everyone loves the show. I’m so sick of it!

Moving forward I plan to tell anyone who will listen that Donald Trump is not eligible for a 3rd term no matter what nonsense he spews and if the Republicans want to further destroy our 249 year experiment, then I look forward to watching the Obama v. Trump 2028 race, because if Trump can run for “reasons” then so can Obama.

You want to go Republicans?! Then LFG.

13 replies
L.D.Michaels
1h

A GLANCE INTO THE FUTURE*

I met a D.C. workman walking through a tract of rubble

Twixt the Treasury and the White House with little trouble.

He said that "These vast stumps of gold and stone

Are all that remain after their patron dismounted his throne."

Half sunk, a shattered visage lies,

Whose megalomania left him paralyzed,

And whose ego, that dwarfed his brain,

Left him disgraced and hopelessly insane.

Among this vast stretch of junk and debris, this is all that remains

Of his belligerent, corrupt and degenerate reign.

But on the largest stump these words appear:

"My name is Donald J. Trump, King of Kings;

Look on my Works, ye Mighty, and despair!"

Nothing beside remains. Round the decay

Of that colossal Wreck, boundless and bare.

Slime, sleaze and sludge are left to fill the vacancy

As a monument to remind us of the evils of tyranny.

*[Many thanks to Percy Bysshe Shellley's "Ozymandias" for its eternal truth and lessons]

https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poems/46565/ozymandias

