"I'll Just Vote for the Famous Football Man"
"I'll Just Vote for the Famous Football Man"

What a country.
Jonathan V. Last
and
Sarah Longwell
Mar 15, 2024
Share

Sarah and JVL go deep on the news from three of the four Trump trials. They unpack the latest No Labels flavor of the week. They wonder if RFK hurts Trump. And they get into the TikToks and the yutes.

Each Friday best friends, Sarah Longwell and JVL, go off-leash and uncensored in this intimate podcast.
Jonathan V. Last
Sarah Longwell
