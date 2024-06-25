'Inside Out 2' and 'The Bikeriders'

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss two new movies this week. First up is Inside Out 2, which is smashing box office records for an animated film. But is it any good? And then they discuss The Bikeriders, Jeff Nichols’s new picture that might be described as “Midwestern Motorcycle Club Goodfellas.” On this Friday’s bonus episode, we’re going to pay homage to Donald Sutherland, so we hope you swing by for that. And if you enjoyed this episode, we hope you share it with a friend!
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
