Is Gavin Newsom the Only One Ready for This Fight?

Oct 03, 2025
The government is shut down, and the stakes couldn’t be higher. JVL and Sarah Longwell dig into why this is the moment for Democrats to fight, not fold.

From Trump’s reckless threats to use the military against American citizens, to his embrace of Project 2025, to the GOP’s sheer incompetence in running the government they control, this episode makes the case that Democrats can’t afford to play “business as usual” politics anymore.

They break down how media is failing to confront authoritarian lies, and what leaders like Gavin Newsom are getting right in this fight.

