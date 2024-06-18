Is 'Hit Man' a Deeper Romcom?

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discuss Sony Pictures Entertainment’s purchase of the Alamo Drafthouse. Then they review Richard Linklater’s Hit Man, the new film starring (and cowritten by) Glen Powell. Is it a frothy romcom filled with sexy, silly fun? Or is there something a bit deeper? Make sure to swing by for our bonus episode on Friday for our Summer preview. And if you enjoyed this episode, share it with a friend!
Plus: Sony buys the Alamo Drafthouse!
Jun 18, 2024
