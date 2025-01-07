The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Is 'Nosferatu' a Yes from Us?
1
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -41:15
-41:15

Is 'Nosferatu' a Yes from Us?

Plus: A Melania documentary?
Sonny Bunch
Jan 07, 2025
1
Share
Transcript
‘Nosferatu’ (MovieStillsDB)

On this week’s episode, Sonny Bunch (The Bulwark), Alyssa Rosenberg (The Washington Post), and Peter Suderman (Reason) discussed the announcement that a Melania Trump documentary is in the works with director Brett Ratner for Prime Video. (No, this is not Mad Libs.) Then they reviewed Nosferatu, Robert Eggers’s remake of the 1922 silent film by F.W. Murnau. Make sure to swing by Bulwark+ on Friday for a bonus episode about the vampyr. And if you enjoyed this episode, please share it with a friend!

Share

Discussion about this podcast

The Bulwark
Across the Movie Aisle
Audio
Here's the elevator pitch: It's "Left, Right, and Center" meets "Siskel and Ebert." Three friends from different ideological perspectives discuss the movies and controversies (or nontroversies!) about them.
Featuring bonus Friday episodes exclusively for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Overcast
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Sonny Bunch
Recent Episodes
Bringing the Sixties to Life Today
  Sonny Bunch
The Rise of Bob Dylan
  Sonny Bunch
The Deranged Exuberance of 'Emilia Pérez'
  Sonny Bunch
Looking Ahead to 2025
  Sonny Bunch
No One Was Cravin' 'Kraven'
  Sonny Bunch
Golden Globes Snubs and Nods
  Sonny Bunch
Amy Adams’s Ode to Motherhood
  Sonny Bunch