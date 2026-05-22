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Mike Lew's avatar
Mike Lew
2h

The American stock market surges every time the President announces that the war with Iran is about to end. Why wouldn't he keep saying this?

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Lewis Grotelueschen's avatar
Lewis Grotelueschen
2h

"Don’t sleep on the fact, Blanche urged them, that “senators whose records were secretly subpoenaed” by Special Counsel Jack Smith can get in on the settlement fund too!"

Detail that makes this even more odorous: They can get the money in secret.

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