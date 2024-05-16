Recently in The Bulwark:

Israeli Merkava battle tank units regroup near the border of Gaza on October 14, 2023. (Photo by Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times / Getty Images)

WEEKS BEFORE THE OCTOBER 7, 2023 terrorist attack that resulted in more than 1,000 dead Israelis and some 250 people taken hostage, Hamas’s secret police, the General Security Service, gave a slideshow briefing to Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas and one of the masterminds of the attack. The slide deck, a presentation summarizing the recent activities of the GSS, was discovered in Gaza by the Israeli military, which passed a copy of it on to the New York Times. The upshot is that the GSS operates a lot like the Stasi, the old East German secret police, with a network of informers spying on everybody and a well-developed system of intimidation to keep people in line and quash dissent.

DALIBOR ROHAC: It Could Happen Here Too

SLOVAKIA HAS A POPULATION OF JUST 5.6 million, and it feels even smaller—like a provincial town where everyone knows each other. Political assassinations seemed outside of the realm of possibilities in a quintessentially parochial country—at least until Wednesday, when someone shot Slovakia’s pugilistic, leftist-populist, pro-Russian prime minister, Robert Fico. While he seems likely to survive his multiple injuries, the damage to the collective psyche, political culture, and institutions may be permanent.

NOW THAT MICHAEL COHEN has finished his direct examination as a prosecution witness in former President Donald Trump’s hush money trial in Manhattan, and the prosecutors have announced that they have no further witnesses, the question arises as to whether they have proved their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

When people show you who they are…. believe them, Gregg Abbott edition.

Former Trump International Hotel in DC… Headed to Foreclosure Auction (Commercial Observer).

Trump’s legal troubles are drowning state Republicans… in a financial flood of their own making, writes Max Burns at MSNBC.

'Are you crazy?'… Republican police officer grapples with Jan. 6 during 'Sedition Panda' trial (NBC)

The Family Values Party™… Has yet another scandal on its hands in the house. Perhaps we were warned?

At Justice Alito’s House… a ‘Stop the Steal’ Symbol on Display. You know, normal things from a normal SCOTUS justice! (NYT) Alito was quick to blame his wife.

