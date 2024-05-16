This election is about being a grownup and making a choice. One candidate is clearly preferable, and a protest vote sends a message to no one. Meanwhile, Biden is not waiting to take the fight to Trump, and Democrats have to call out culture war ugliness. Plus, another installment of "The Right Stuff." Joe Walsh joins Tim Miller today.
Share this post
Joe Walsh: Red Lines
www.thebulwark.com
Joe Walsh: Red Lines
May 16, 2024
The Bulwark Podcast
Audio
Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy.
An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.Tim Miller and guests discuss the latest political news for the flagship podcast of the Never Trump movement and the reality-based community. Every weekday we provide insightful analysis, political hot-takes, an unabashed defense of liberal democracy and long-form interviews that cut through the "both-sides" BS. Plus a few laughs to help you wash down the crazy. An ad-free edition is exclusively available for Bulwark+ members.
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
YouTube
Overcast
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Joe Walsh: Red Lines