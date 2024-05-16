The Bulwark
Joe Walsh: Red Lines
Joe Walsh: Red Lines

Tim Miller
May 16, 2024
This election is about being a grownup and making a choice. One candidate is clearly preferable, and a protest vote sends a message to no one. Meanwhile, Biden is not waiting to take the fight to Trump, and Democrats have to call out culture war ugliness. Plus, another installment of "The Right Stuff." Joe Walsh joins Tim Miller today.

5 Comments
Tim Miller
