Is this Gen Z’s Most Dangerous Candidate? (w/ Kat Abughazaleh)

Tim Miller and Cameron Kasky welcome Kat Abughazaleh to FYPod to discuss her transformation from a Republican teen to a progressive congressional candidate, and how she plans to shake up Washington. Kat shares her unconventional campaign strategy, her views on Democratic leadership, and why mutual aid, community organizing, and standing up to the old guard matter more than ever. They also discuss why being young doesn't automatically make someone a good leader, and online political radicalization.

