Share post
Is this Gen Z’s Most Dangerous Candidate? (w/ Kat Abughazaleh)

Tim Miller
Apr 19, 2025
2
3
Tim Miller and Cameron Kasky welcome Kat Abughazaleh to FYPod to discuss her transformation from a Republican teen to a progressive congressional candidate, and how she plans to shake up Washington. Kat shares her unconventional campaign strategy, her views on Democratic leadership, and why mutual aid, community organizing, and standing up to the old guard matter more than ever. They also discuss why being young doesn't automatically make someone a good leader, and online political radicalization.

FYPod is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. To add this to your player of choice, click here.

The Bulwark
FYPod
Audio
Gen Z swung hard for Trump in 2024, and Tim Miller wants to know why. He’s teaming up with Cameron Kasky on the For You Pod to break down the politics of the TikTok generation—what’s driving their shift and what it will take to win them back. Tune in weekly for sharp insights into America’s youngest voters.
