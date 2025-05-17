How to Catch a MAGA Spy

Tim and Cam host Suzanne Lambert to discuss her journey from conservative roots in Georgia to becoming a liberal comedian and activist. They touch on how her experiences in comedy led to her political shift, her run in with a MAGA infiltrator at a liberal content creator gathering, the befuddling makeup trends of MAGA women, and more!

