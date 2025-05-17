The Bulwark

How to Catch a MAGA Spy

Tim Miller's avatar
Tim Miller
May 17, 2025
Tim and Cam host Suzanne Lambert to discuss her journey from conservative roots in Georgia to becoming a liberal comedian and activist. They touch on how her experiences in comedy led to her political shift, her run in with a MAGA infiltrator at a liberal content creator gathering, the befuddling makeup trends of MAGA women, and more!

Follow FYPod on TikTok @thefypod

FYPod is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Subscribe to our YouTube channel here.

