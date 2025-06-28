The Bulwark

Hooters and Hot Mayors (w/ Peter Rothpletz)

Tim Miller's avatar
Cam Kasky's avatar
Tim Miller
and
Cam Kasky
Jun 28, 2025
8
2
Cameron Kasky, Tim Miller, and Peter Rothpletz (aka "Peter Twinklage") bring the chaos on this episode of FYPod. We talk about Don Lemon's "white boy," who actually won the Democratic primary in New York, and whether Gen Z is governed more by vibes or policy. Peter also shares his story that he wrote about the gay community's connection to Hooter's.

Watch, listen, and leave a comment.

Follow FYPod on TikTok @thefypod

FYPod is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube.

