Hooters and Hot Mayors (w/ Peter Rothpletz)

Cameron Kasky, Tim Miller, and Peter Rothpletz (aka "Peter Twinklage") bring the chaos on this episode of FYPod. We talk about Don Lemon's "white boy," who actually won the Democratic primary in New York, and whether Gen Z is governed more by vibes or policy. Peter also shares his story that he wrote about the gay community's connection to Hooter's.
