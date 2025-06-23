The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Trump Taps 22-Year-Old Rando for Counterterror Role?

Tim Miller's avatar
Cam Kasky's avatar
Tim Miller
and
Cam Kasky
Jun 23, 2025
In this episode, Tim Miller and Cameron Kasky dive into the wild news that the Trump administration just put a 22-year-old with zero national security experience in charge of a major DHS counterterrorism program. Who is Thomas Fugate? Why is he suddenly running an $18 million terrorism prevention effort?

Watch, listen, and leave a comment.

Leave a comment

Follow FYPod on TikTok @thefypod

FYPod is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Subscribe to our YouTube channel here.

