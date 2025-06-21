The Bulwark

The Bulwark

Home
Shows
Special Projects
Events
Founders
Store
Archive
About
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Preview
3
6

Trump Might Lose Gen Z By Going To War With Iran (w/ Snacks Da Hip Hopper)

Tim Miller's avatar
Cam Kasky's avatar
Tim Miller
and
Cam Kasky
Jun 21, 2025
∙ Paid
3
6
Share

Tim Miller and Cameron Kasky are joined by Snacks Da Hip Hopper for a wide-ranging convo on Gen Z’s strange political vibes, Trump’s influence among young Black and Latino men, and what life is really like in LA amid ICE raids and military presence.

Watch, listen, and leave a comment.

Leave a comment

Follow FYPod on TikTok @thefypod

FYPod is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Subscribe to our YouTube channel here.

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Bulwark to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Bulwark Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture