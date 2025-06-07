The Bulwark

My Dad and Giuliani, Crime BFFs (w/ Aaron Parnas)

Tim Miller
Jun 07, 2025
Tim and Cameron sit down with Aaron Parnas for a wild ride through Trumpworld family drama, Rudy Giuliani’s bizarre role, and Elon Musk’s explosive tweet alleging Trump is in the Epstein files. They unpack MAGA chaos, ICE abuses, Gen Z political shifts, and why Democrats are struggling with young men.

Follow FYPod on TikTok @thefypod

FYPod is available wherever you get your podcasts and on YouTube. Subscribe to our YouTube channel here.

