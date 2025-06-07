My Dad and Giuliani, Crime BFFs (w/ Aaron Parnas)

FYPod

Gen Z swung hard for Trump in 2024, and Tim Miller wants to know why. He’s teaming up with Cameron Kasky on the For You Pod to break down the politics of the TikTok generation—what’s driving their shift and what it will take to win them back. Tune in weekly for sharp insights into America’s youngest voters.

